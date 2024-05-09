Latest Weather Blog
BRFD: Sumrall Drive fire that damaged two houses deemed arson
BATON ROUGE — A house fire on Sumrall Drive that started when a car caught fire Thursday afternoon was caused by arson, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
Firefighters arrived at the house around 1:26 p.m. to find the fire had spread from a 2003 Toyota Corolla parked under the carport to the rest of the house. The fire made its way into the attic of the home and the house next door was beginning to burn, the BRFD said.
Firefighters were able to stop the fire by 1:40 p.m. before major damage could be done to the neighboring home, but the house where the blaze started is a total loss, BRFD said. One adult has been displaced from the house.
Trending News
The electric meter of the neighboring house was damaged by the fire and power was shut off until repairs are made, with five people being displaced from the neighboring home.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR announces improvements along North Sherwood Forest Drive
-
LSUPD arrests man for allegedly breaking into, stealing from multiple cars parked...
-
Utah judge sets bond for NBA Youngboy on prescription drug fraud charges;...
-
Killian shuts off water after tests find coliform; parish says cleaning will...
-
100 Black Men hosting Sneaker Soiree to raise funds for scholarships
Sports Video
-
LSU softball walks it off after 14 innings in first round of...
-
LSU great Haleigh Bryant opts for return to LSU
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season