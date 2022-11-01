68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brawl breaks out during LSU Women's Soccer game vs. Ole Miss; three players ejected from game

3 hours 42 minutes 54 seconds ago Tuesday, November 01 2022 Nov 1, 2022 November 01, 2022 6:56 AM November 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A fight broke out between players at Sunday's soccer game between the LSU Women's team and Ole Miss, leading to three players being ejected from the game. 

"The match was stopped in the 104th minute as tension between LSU and Ole Miss players came to a boiling point," read LSU Athletics' recap of the game. "Consequently, LSU’s defensive duo of Maya Gordon and Rammie Noel were issued red cards as well as Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis. The Tigers were forced down to nine players while Ole Miss finished the match with 10."

Video of the fight shows Gordon and Davis starting the fight after a rough play. Noel came into the fight and seemingly dragged Davis away by her hair. 

Trending News

Both teams played to a draw, and a penalty shootout led to LSU's loss to Ole Miss.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days