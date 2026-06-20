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BR teen among 5 juveniles who escaped New Orleans-area jail overnight
BRIDGE CITY - Five juvenile offenders escaped a detention center near New Orleans overnight, including a teenager from the Baton Rouge area.
The Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release the jailbreak happened around 2:20 a.m. Thursday at the Bridge City Center for Youth. Three of the escapees were taken back into custody by around 8:30 a.m., and a 17-year-old from Baton Rouge was taken back into custody hours later.
The final escapee, a 16-year-old, was taken back into custody Friday.
The center has been plagued by regular escapes, including one involving another five escapees earlier this year, prompting some lawmakers to call on the state to crack down on the facility.
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The latest breakout comes amid a rash of failures at the Office of Juvenile Justice, including a violent escape that unfolded at the East Baton Rouge juvenile jail in October.
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