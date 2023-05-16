BR rapper Lit Yoshi again loses bid to withdraw guilty plea after getting 15-year prison sentence

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge rapper sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and assault charges last year has again lost a bid to change his plea and take his chances with a judge or jury.

The state Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that it wouldn't take up Lit Yoshi's request. His lawyers didn't immediately return a telephone call seeking comment on how they may proceed.

The rapper, whose real name is Mieyoshi Edwards, says he believed he would receive a 6.5-year prison term for charges filed after a 2020 Fourth of July drive-by shooting and a separate incident in 2019. The court also imposed three years of active supervised parole.

After being sentenced following a July 2022 court hearing, Edwards asked the 19th Judicial District Court and the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal for permission to withdraw his guilty plea. Each rejected his request, too.

Tuesday's decision from the state's highest court was announced without comment. "Writ application denied" was all the justices said.

Prosecutors say the shootings occurred amid a rivalry among two rival record labels in Baton Rouge: NBA (Never Broke Again) and TBG (Top Boy Gorilla).

The 2019 case for aggravated assault with a firearm involved a shooting on Avenue L. The 2020 charges involved attempted murder and assault accusations following a drive-by shooting outside an apartment complex on Greenwell Springs Road, records show.