BR police union wants civil service board member removed over criminal history

1 hour 53 minutes 51 seconds ago Tuesday, June 14 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Officers are demanding that a member of Baton Rouge's civil service board be removed from his position over an alleged string of arrests and run-ins with police. 

The letter from the Baton Rouge Police Union alleges Brandon O Williams has had numerous encounters with law enforcement, including arrest warrants for felonies. Williams currently serves on the Baton Rouge Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board, which reviews appeals from police and firefighters faced with discipline at city agencies.

Officers with the police union said they "doubt" whether Williams can remain unbiased while hearing cases involving Baton Rouge law enforcement, arguing his record serves as a conflict of interests. 

