BR Police: One person injured in shooting on E. Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE - On Friday (Jan 22) morning, officials were called to a shooting that occurred just north of the Howell Park area.

Representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to the 3700 block of E. Brookstown Drive shortly before 9 a.m., where they say they discovered one person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

At this time, no further information regarding the incident is available.

WBRZ will update this article as police confirm additional details related to the shooting.