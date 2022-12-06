81°
BR judge issues arrest warrant for death investigator who skipped high-profile murder trial

1 hour 5 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, December 06 2022 Dec 6, 2022 December 06, 2022 11:43 AM December 06, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - In a strange twist to a highly publicized Baton Rouge murder trial, the judge over the case has issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans-area investigator who did not show up to testify.

The shake-up came on day two of Meshell Hale's bench trial for first-degree murder.

Hale is accused of killing her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, in Baton Rouge by poisoning him, though detectives suspect she did something similar to her husband, Arthur Noflin, about a year later in New Orleans. 

After learning Noflin was sick with similar symptoms before he died, law enforcement exhumed Skipper's body and found barium acetate, a potentially lethal poison.

A coroner's office investigator who performed the autopsy in the New Orleans case, Samantha Huber, was asked to testify at the trial. However, documents filed Tuesday show Judge Raymond Bigelow issued a bench warrant for Huber after she failed to show up. 

Frustrated prosecutors said Huber had been uncooperative since November.

Hale's trial is ongoing Tuesday, and a decision is expected from the judge by week's end. 

