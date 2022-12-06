Latest Weather Blog
BR judge issues arrest warrant for death investigator who skipped high-profile murder trial
BATON ROUGE - In a strange twist to a highly publicized Baton Rouge murder trial, the judge over the case has issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans-area investigator who did not show up to testify.
The shake-up came on day two of Meshell Hale's bench trial for first-degree murder.
Hale is accused of killing her boyfriend, Damian Skipper, in Baton Rouge by poisoning him, though detectives suspect she did something similar to her husband, Arthur Noflin, about a year later in New Orleans.
After learning Noflin was sick with similar symptoms before he died, law enforcement exhumed Skipper's body and found barium acetate, a potentially lethal poison.
A coroner's office investigator who performed the autopsy in the New Orleans case, Samantha Huber, was asked to testify at the trial. However, documents filed Tuesday show Judge Raymond Bigelow issued a bench warrant for Huber after she failed to show up.
Frustrated prosecutors said Huber had been uncooperative since November.
Trending News
Hale's trial is ongoing Tuesday, and a decision is expected from the judge by week's end.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Kids flock to Santa's Mailbox in Gonzales to drop off their Christmas...
-
New proposal by mayor could mean residents pay more for less garbage...
-
Parish asking people to move fences again, more DSLD residents affected
-
Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens facing...
-
Woman suspected of poisoning husband and boyfriend in separate killings goes to...