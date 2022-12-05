Woman accused of murdering husband and boyfriend in separate killings goes to trial Monday

Meshell Hale's mugshot from 2018 arrest

BATON ROUGE - A woman is on trial for second-degree murder Monday after she was accused of fatally poisoning two people, her husband and a long-term boyfriend.

Meshell Hale was originally arrested in 2018 after a warrant was issued claiming she had poisoned Damian Skipper in June of 2015, a man she referred to as her "husband." Hale reportedly used barium acetate, a powerful poison, to kill him, and his death was originally attributed to a heart attack, but that changed after an autopsy report found the compound in his system.

Another man, Arthur Noflin, was reportedly killed and his car set ablaze in New Orleans in March of 2016. Hale reported him missing several days later, and no one was ever arrested for his death. An investigation found Noflin had been sick from poisoning prior to his death.

Hale claimed to be married to Skipper but, according to investigators, was only documented to be married to Noflin. Hale was also the sole beneficiary of Noflin's $750,000 insurance policy.

Hale's trial was set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.