Box truck caught on fire, exploded on I-10 near Washington St. exit Wednesday night

2 hours 33 minutes 18 seconds ago Wednesday, December 14 2022 Dec 14, 2022 December 14, 2022 9:21 PM December 14, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A box truck caught on fire while on I-10 just before the Washington Street exit Wednesday night. 

Fire crews were on the scene around 9:10 p.m. and had the fire put out within 10 minutes. 

Baton Rouge Fire Department shut down I-10 near the I-10 and I-110 split, but re-opened one lane around 10 p.m. 

No injuries were reported. 

