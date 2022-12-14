49°
Box truck caught on fire, exploded on I-10 near Washington St. exit Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE - A box truck caught on fire while on I-10 just before the Washington Street exit Wednesday night.
Fire crews were on the scene around 9:10 p.m. and had the fire put out within 10 minutes.
Baton Rouge Fire Department shut down I-10 near the I-10 and I-110 split, but re-opened one lane around 10 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
