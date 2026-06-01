Boosie responds to charges accusing him of hitting security guard in head with hookah in Houston

HOUSTON — Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz was in Houston court on Monday and now faces an aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit a security guard in the back of the head with a glass hookah in Houston last week.

According to court records, on May 24, the security guard claimed that a woman at the club requested to use the bathroom; however, he told her that the bathrooms were closed as the establishment was no longer open. The security said the woman became upset before striking him in the face with her elbow.

The security guard claimed that while escorting the woman towards the exit, she dropped her items on the floor, and he bent down to help her when he felt an object strike the top of his head. Court records said that when the security guard turned around, blood began running down his face, and he allegedly saw Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, holding a broken glass hookah base in his hand.

The security guard was later transported to a hospital, where he received eight staples to his head.

At a hearing on Monday morning, Hatch's bond was set at $85,000. Hatch's lawyer explained that this is a "walk-through bond," meaning that he does not have to go back into custody.

Hatch posted a video on his Facebook shortly after leaving the courtroom on Monday, where he called the charges a "money-grab."

"The facts of the case will come out," Hatch said, adding that he felt the man who was acting as a security guard was not supposed to be working, accusing him of serving time for assault himself.

Hatch also accused the security guard of smuggling women into the United States at the southern border with Mexico.

"When I first found out about the warrant a few days ago, I contacted my PO to let him know what was going on," Hatch, who was sentenced to probation for gun charges in January, said.

Hatch is due back in court on Sept. 15.

Hatch's full video can be seen here: