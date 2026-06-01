Photos of home allegedly vandalized by 13-year-old depict sexual imagery along with racial slur

CENTRAL — Images of a home in Central show vulgar graffiti spray-painted across the garage and front door after a 13-year-old was arrested in connection with a vandalism investigation.

Pictures of the home depicted sexually explicit imagery along with slurs spray-painted along the entryway and garage door.

During the execution of a search warrant of the juvenile's residence, deputies discovered items seen in surveillance footage along with other materials consistent with the crime.

The 13-year-old was taken into custody and booked into juvenile detention on several charges, including criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti, criminal trespass and hate crimes.