Boosie receives no additional prison time in federal gun case sentencing, reports say

1 hour 36 minutes 1 second ago Friday, January 09 2026 Jan 9, 2026 January 09, 2026 3:45 PM January 09, 2026 in News
Source: Rolling Stone
By: WBRZ Staff

SAN DIEGO, Calif — Baton Rouge rapper Boosie will not have to serve additional prison time after he pleaded guilty to a felon in possession of a firearm charge, according to Rolling Stone. 

According to the magazine, Boosie, whose real name is Torence Hatch, was sentenced to time served, three years' probation and 300 hours of community service on Friday.

These terms are similar to what Hatch asked U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo for in a court filing on Monday, but do include an additional year of probation. 

Prosecutors reportedly sought a two-year prison sentence.

