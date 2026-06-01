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Gov. Jeff Landry to provide updates on teacher pay raises following the failure of Amendment Three
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry plans to hold a second press conference on Tuesday regarding updates on teacher pay raises following the failure of Amendment Three, which attempted to reallocate money from education funds to give teachers a permanent pay increase.
Gov. Landry, along with Senate President Cameron Henry, announced the formation of a task force on May 23 whose goal is to find funding for a statewide pay raise within the $13 billion of local, state and federal money allocated to education in Louisiana.
Cameron said the 15-member MFP (Minimum Foundation Program) Pay Raise Task Force, which will be "as diverse as the legislature," will look for ways to streamline the state's education spending and free up funding for a teacher pay raise.
The committee will hear testimony and make recommendations to the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, which will propose changes to the state legislature.
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