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19-year-old from Gonzales dies in hospital after motorcycle crash

2 hours 15 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, May 31 2026 May 31, 2026 May 31, 2026 7:49 PM May 31, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PRAIRIEVILLE - A 19-year-old from Gonzales died in a hospital one day after he was in a motorcycle crash in Prairieville. 

State Police said Jacobi Clement was riding his 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 650 along Old Jefferson Highway near Duplessis Road on Saturday morning when he ran off the road and crashed. 

Troopers said Clement was wearing a helmet, but suffered serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he died nearly 24 hours later. 

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No more information was immediately available. 

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