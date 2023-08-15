Boil water advisory issued for parts of Walker

WALKER - Officials are urging residents in parts of Livingston Parish to boil their water before use as workers make repairs to a damaged water main.

According to a statement from the Ward Two Water District, residents along John Lanier Road, between Weiss Road and the Livingston-St. Helena parish line, are under the advisory. Affected residents will likely experience low water pressure while repairs are performed.

Anyone living on side streets in that area should also boil their water as a precaution.