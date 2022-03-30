75°
Boil water advisory in effect for part of Denham Springs

Wednesday, March 30 2022
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - Some residents in the Denham Springs area should boil their tap water before using it until further notice.

Local officials say properties along Lockhart Road between Thistle Street ad Cockerham Road are affected. Most of the Magnolia Estates neighborhood, with the exception of Wisteria Street, is unaffected.

The city says the advisory is due to a damaged water main. 

