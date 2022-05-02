80°
Boil advisory set for some Plaquemine residents
PLAQUEMINE - A boil advisory has been issued for Plaquemine residents within the Iberville Parish Intracostal Water System West, according to the utility department.
The boil advisory will be lifted when the state health department deems the water to be safe.
Iberville Parish Council said Monday there was a water leak affecting areas of the Intracostal West Water System and customers would have little to no water pressure.
