80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Boil advisory set for some Plaquemine residents

3 hours 3 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, May 02 2022 May 2, 2022 May 02, 2022 4:34 PM May 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - A boil advisory has been issued for Plaquemine residents within the Iberville Parish Intracostal Water System West, according to the utility department. 

The boil advisory will be lifted when the state health department deems the water to be safe. 

Trending News

Iberville Parish Council said Monday there was a water leak affecting areas of the Intracostal West Water System and customers would have little to no water pressure. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days