Boil advisory issued for customers of Eastern Heights Water Works

AMITE CITY - Customers of Eastern Heights Water Works out of Amite City have been issued a boil advisory as of Monday morning.

Read the statement the company issued below:

Eastern Heights Water Works has experienced problems with our water supply system. The freezing temperatures have customers using water beyond the system's capacity to keep up with the usage. The system has been shut down to allow water to fill elevated tanks and provide enough pressure for all customers, especially those in Wolf Lakes Subdivision with a steady supply of water.

Because of this problem, Eastern Heights Water Works is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY effective immediately. This Boil Advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by Eastern heights Water Works.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

Eastern Heights Water Works will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply have shown our water to be safe.