Boil advisory expanded after contractor breaks water line, cutting off service in parts of Walker

UPDATE: The advisory has been extended to residents and businesses on Burgess Avenue east of College Street to Stump Street and from Hwy. 447 north of Dumplin Creek.

You can see the full advisory here.

*****

WALKER - A boil advisory is in effect after officials say a water line broke during construction work Wednesday afternoon.

The precautionary advisory was put in place for areas between Highway 447 and Lonnie Wascom Road. Residents living in neighborhoods along and adjacent to the roadway are being affected.

According to police, a large water line along Walker North road was broken by contractors hired by the city.

About 30 percent of Walker Water Supply customers were affected. Some residents are expected to get water services back later in the day. Others may be without water until Friday.

Lab samples will be retrieved over the next couple of days and examined by the state's Department of Health.

Residents in the affected area are encouraged to boil all water used for consumption for at least one minute.

Crews are currently working to restore service.