Body found near North Street; BRPD investigating as possible homicide
BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead Wednesday morning, according to Baton Rouge police.
The department said body was discovered around 9 a.m. on N 24th Street near North Street. Police said the person was a man but did not immediately share a cause of death.
Authorities said the death is being investigated as a homicide.
This is a developing story.
