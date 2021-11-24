60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Body found near North Street; BRPD investigating as possible homicide

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was found dead Wednesday morning, according to Baton Rouge police.

The department said body was discovered around 9 a.m. on N 24th Street near North Street. Police said the person was a man but did not immediately share a cause of death. 

Authorities said the death is being investigated as a homicide. 

This is a developing story. 

