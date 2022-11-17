54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood

5 hours 29 seconds ago Thursday, November 17 2022 Nov 17, 2022 November 17, 2022 9:37 AM November 17, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. 

Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. 

The identity of the victim and the cause of their death were not immediately clear.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days