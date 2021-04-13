Body found in Mississippi River near Reserve; LSU, BRPD join investigation

RESERVE - Baton Rouge and LSU officials are now involved in the investigation surrounding a body found in the Mississippi River Tuesday.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found around 11 a.m. near Reserve. Officials have released no other details on the person's identity nor the manner of death as of Tuesday afternoon.

St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre confirmed to WBRZ that LSU and the Baton Rouge Police Department are involved in the investigation.

The discovery comes days after law enforcement and volunteers began combing the river around Baton Rouge for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier. Gauthier's vehicle was found abandoned on the Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge April 7 after a driver crashed into it early that morning.

A massive effort to find Gauthier also erupted nationally on social media in the days following her disappearance.

Tregre said he expects an autopsy on the body to be completed by Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.