Bobby Webre elected as sheriff; parish president race in Ascension going to runoff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Bobby Webre has officially been elected as the Sheriff of Ascension Parish after serving as the interim for the past 9 months.

Webre beat his opponents Moses Black, Jr. and Byron Hill by 72 percent.



Webre, a 33-year veteran with the department was appointed as the interim Sheriff in January. He was appointed after Jeff Wiley stepped down from the position. Wiley turned in his retirement papers ahead of his daughter becoming the newest judge in Ascension Parish.

Now for Parish President Murphy J. Painter, Sr. and Clint Cointment are headed to run-off. Murphy with 22% of the votes and Clint with 42%.

The four men were vying to replace Kenny Matassa as Ascension Parish President. Matassa who did not seek reelection after one term.

The candidates, Rick Webre, former Ascension Homeland Security director, and brother of Sheriff Bobby Webre. Clint Cointment, a land surveyor who was narrowly defeated by Matassa in 2015; Murphy Painter, former Alcohol and Tobacco Control commissioner; the lone Democrat in the race is Ricky Diggs, a former Ascension school teacher.

All four candidates differed on how to tackle the parish's biggest issues, including drainage, development, and transportation.

