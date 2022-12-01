60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday, December 01 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints were shutout for the first time since January 2002. How does the team rebound against Rival Tampa Bay?

Sports2's Corey Rholdon, Matt Musso and Chris Lunkin breakdown the Saints-Bucs matchup.

