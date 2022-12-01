60°
Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints were shutout for the first time since January 2002. How does the team rebound against Rival Tampa Bay?
Sports2's Corey Rholdon, Matt Musso and Chris Lunkin breakdown the Saints-Bucs matchup.
