Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles

57 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, December 30 2022 Dec 30, 2022 December 30, 2022 6:12 PM December 30, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The New Orleans Saints' playoff hopes are still alive after beating the Browns in the coldest win in franchise history.

On this week's Black and Gold Report, Sports2's Corey Rholdon and ESPN Radio's Matt Musso break down the matchup with the top seed in the NFC, and how the Saints can make the playoffs.

