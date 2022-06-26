Bicyclist struck and killed in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - A bicyclist was struck and killed Saturday night in Ascension Parish.

Shortly after 9:00 pm Saturday, State Police responded to reports of a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on US 61 south of LA 73, north of Germany Road in Ascension Parish.

The bicyclist has been identified as 61-year-old Melvin White of Gonzales.

The initial investigation revealed that White was headed west entering US 61 when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Camry traveling northbound. White was then struck again by a 2020 Hyundai Kona traveling behind the Toyota Camry. White succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The drivers of the Toyota and Hyundai were unharmed.

White was wearing dark clothing, wasn't wearing a helmet, and had no lights on his bicycle. It is unknown if White was impaired at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.