81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: Picks for LSU @ Ole Miss, Georgia @ Auburn and more! $$$

2 hours 2 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, September 29 2023 Sep 29, 2023 September 29, 2023 6:00 PM September 29, 2023 in Best Bet$
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Best Bets is back! 

Hunter McCann and Michael Shingleton are back again this week, to give you the Best Bets for College Football and the NFL!

Week 5 of College Football:

LSU -2.5

Georgia -13.5

Kansas +17.5

Trending News

Week 4 of the NFL!

Jaguars -3

Dolphins +3

Cowboys -6.5

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into Hunter every Saturday on Sports Shorts Radio, 10am-Noon, on ESPN 104.5!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days