Bess Casserleigh - Investigator/Reporter

Bess Casserleigh is a Investigator and Reporter for WBRZ News 2. Bess joined WBRZ in August 2017. She’s a graduate of Louisiana State University with a Broadcast Journalism degree and also minored in Film at LSU.

Bess’ love for TV and movies transitioned into a passion for photography, from there she made the leap into the front of the camera. She began her career at WLOX in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Casserleigh is a world traveler, having lived in the United Kingdom, Singapore, Dubai, Houston, and Connecticut. She is happy to be at WBRZ so she can lay down roots closer to her family in Covington, LA.

When Bess is not working at WBRZ, she loves watching the Food Network, HGTV and crime shows. As an animal lover, she has two cats and occasionally fosters more when she can.

Facebook: BessWBRZ

Twitter: @BCasserleigh

Email: bcasserleigh@wbrz.com