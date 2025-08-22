89°
Latest Weather Blog
Berwick Police: 15-year-old arrested after leading officers on pursuit in stolen car
BERWICK — A teenage boy was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car near Berwick Elementary School following a Thursday police chase.
The 15-year-old was arrested shortly after the crash along La. 182 that caused Berwick Elementary to be put on lockdown around 2:40 p.m., police said.
The car the teen was driving was later confirmed to be stolen from Abbeville, police added. The car also had a handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside.
The boy is being charged with a litany of traffic violations, including driving without a license and aggravated flight in a vehicle, as well as hit-and-run, resisting an officer, drug possession, illegal possession of stolen things and criminal damage to property.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools approves reallocation of nearly $5 million to avoid student meal...
-
2une In Previews: Chicken Shack gets ready for Jaguar football season with...
-
One person taken to hospital after shooting at corner of Greenwell Street,...
-
GET 2 MOVING: Spectrum Fitness - Group X Classes
-
LSU basketball teams face SMU, LA Tech in New Orleans doubleheader for...
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball teams face SMU, LA Tech in New Orleans doubleheader for...
-
SEC to expand conference schedule to nine games
-
LSU football evolves front office to stay with the changing landscape
-
LSU women's basketball star will start engines at NASCAR race in Daytona...
-
LSU's defense showing improvement in fall camp with added depth