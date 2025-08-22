Berwick Police: 15-year-old arrested after leading officers on pursuit in stolen car

BERWICK — A teenage boy was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen car near Berwick Elementary School following a Thursday police chase.

The 15-year-old was arrested shortly after the crash along La. 182 that caused Berwick Elementary to be put on lockdown around 2:40 p.m., police said.

The car the teen was driving was later confirmed to be stolen from Abbeville, police added. The car also had a handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside.

The boy is being charged with a litany of traffic violations, including driving without a license and aggravated flight in a vehicle, as well as hit-and-run, resisting an officer, drug possession, illegal possession of stolen things and criminal damage to property.