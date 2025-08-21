Berwick police: Stolen vehicle pursuit resulted in crash near Berwick Elementary School, lockdown

BERWICK - A pursuit of a stolen vehicle resulted in Berwick Elementary School going on lockdown after the vehicle crashed nearby, the Berwick Police Department said.

Officials said around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, police attempted a traffic stop with a vehicle on La. Highway 182. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, police said.

The driver fled, leading to a vehicle pursuit near Berwick Elementary School. The suspect crashed the vehicle in a yard and fled on foot. The school was put on lockdown out of precaution and the suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.