80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Berwick police: Stolen vehicle pursuit resulted in crash near Berwick Elementary School, lockdown

3 hours 4 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, August 21 2025 Aug 21, 2025 August 21, 2025 4:42 PM August 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BERWICK - A pursuit of a stolen vehicle resulted in Berwick Elementary School going on lockdown after the vehicle crashed nearby, the Berwick Police Department said.

Officials said around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, police attempted a traffic stop with a vehicle on La. Highway 182. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen, police said.

The driver fled, leading to a vehicle pursuit near Berwick Elementary School. The suspect crashed the vehicle in a yard and fled on foot. The school was put on lockdown out of precaution and the suspect was taken into custody.

Trending News

No injuries were reported.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days