Bellerose racing organization asking for public's help to repair Circuit Grand Bayou track

1 hour 7 minutes 59 seconds ago Wednesday, August 10 2022 Aug 10, 2022 August 10, 2022 3:13 PM August 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BELLEROSE - A racing community is asking for the public's help to repair and refurbish the 1.8 mile Circuit Grand Bayou Road Course in Bellerose. 

Amateur racer Ben Cherbonnier organized the fundraiser, hoping to have things back on track for an event Sept. 25. 

Cherbonnier said most of the money raised will go to asphalt sealer, "which will preserve and extend the life of the asphalt, keep the track from deteriorating and reduce wear and tear."

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click here. 

