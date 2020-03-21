65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge Police work two deadly shootings late Friday

17 hours 37 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2020 Mar 20, 2020 March 20, 2020 10:00 PM March 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating two deadly shootings.

The first Friday night was the death of a 17-year-old on the 7900 block of Bles Avenue.  Click HERE for the details on the investigation.  Christian Dunbar was found in the back yard of his home on Bles Ave.

A few hours later, another shooting was reported on the 6100 block of Victory Drive.  Click here to read more on the second case.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days