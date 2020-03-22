17-year-old killed in one of two deadly Baton Rouge shootings Friday night

BATON ROUGE- A 17-year-old was one of two people killed in separate shootings Friday night.

Christian Dunbar was found in the backyard of the home where he lived on Bles Avenue around 6:30 Friday evening. Bles is a short street off Perkins Road near Staring.

Police said Dunbar was found in the yard shot.

Police did not release any information about possible suspects or motive.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

About three hours later, police responded to another deadly shooting. The shootings mark an end to a quiet week as the city focused its attention to the ongoing health crisis of COVID-19.