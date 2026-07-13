Baton Rouge Police Department provides update on landfill search for 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather

BATON ROUGE — More than two weeks after it was announced that the body of missing 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minnieweather was located in the Baton Rouge landfill, BRPD began its search for the teen.

Minnieweather disappeared from the "Ghosttown" area of Baton Rouge over a month ago, with police later arresting 51-year-old Maurice Parms, charging him with first-degree murder in connection with Minnieweather's death.

Following Parms' arrest, Mayor-President Sid Edwards and BRPD announced that evidence led them to believe Minnieweather's body may be located in the north landfill, with the search officially beginning on Monday.

At a press conference following the initial search efforts at the landfill on Monday, Edwards said the process could take weeks due to the size of the site, the process of gathering and preserving evidence and other challenges involving the heat and rain.

According to Jonathan Tapp, the special agent in charge of the New Orleans field office, crews have narrowed down the search area to about one acre of the landfill, which sits on over 400 acres.

"Our law enforcement teams will be searching somewhere between 8,200 and 11,000 cubic yards of material," Tapp said.

That material includes glass, needles and other materials that emit toxic fumes and hazards as they degrade. The FBI's Technical Hazardous Response Unit is providing assistance in planning and providing special protective gear for everyone on the search team.

Rotating teams will comb through 40 yards of material at a time, with search teams examining the material inch by inch.

Anthropologists from LSU will also be on scene to assist with any human remains that are discovered.

"I'm not going to say I want it to be all over," Minnieweather's grandmother said. "But I just need some closure. We need some closure."