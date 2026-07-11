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LSU outfielder Derek Curiel selected as the No. 5 pick in the MLB Draft
BATON ROUGE — The Pittsburgh Pirates selected LSU outfielder Derek Curiel as the No. 5 pick in the MLB Draft on Saturday.
Curiel, as a freshman at the university, started in all 68 games in the 2025 season, batting a team-high of .345 with 20 doubles, two triples, seven homers and 67 runs, leading LSU to the NCAA College World Series National Championship.
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Curiel finished No. 1 in the SEC in doubles, No. 3 in the league in walks, No.4 in hits and on-base percentage, No. 6 in runs scored and No. 10 in batting average for the 2025 season.
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