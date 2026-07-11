How many LSU baseball players were taken on day one of the MLB Draft?

BATON ROUGE - Derek Curiel joining Paul Skenes in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization kicked off what ended up being a pretty quiet day for LSU baseball. In total, only three Tigers were selected, and only three of LSU's high school signees were taken.

The draft is only four rounds in, so a lot can still happen in the remaining 16 rounds, but at the end of day one, Jay Johnson has 16 high school players who have not been drafted yet. A key member of that high school class, right-handed pitcher Coleton Brady, announced earlier today that he withdrew his name from the draft and he's going to attend LSU.

The only other Tigers selected were Jake Brown at No. 65 to the Seattle Mariners and Deven Sheerin at No. 128 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

TIGERS TAKEN IN THE DRAFT ON DAY 1:

CF Derek Curiel - No. 5 Pittsburgh Pirates

RF Jake Brown - No. 64 Seattle Mariners

RHP Deven Sheerin - No. 128 Philadelphia Phillies

LSU HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES TAKEN IN THE DRAFT ON DAY 1: