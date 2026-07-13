77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales family loses everything in house fire Sunday, asking community for help

2 hours 59 seconds ago Sunday, July 12 2026 Jul 12, 2026 July 12, 2026 10:11 PM July 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GONZALES - An Ascension Parish family is looking to its community for help after their home, and everything inside it, was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning. 

The St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters arrived at a house fire along Crawford Road around 3:15 a.m. A fire truck arrived 10 minutes later, the department said, but the home was engulfed in flames. 

Incident Commander Blake Stone said an electrical cord caught a recliner in the home's living room on fire.

All of the family members made it safely outside, but the home was a total loss. 

Stone said the family needs the following items:
Baby girl, 5 months: 6–9-month clothing and size 2 diapers
Toddler boy, 2 years: 2T clothing, size 5 diapers and children’s size 7 shoes
Boy, 10 years: size 10/12 or youth large clothing and size 1 big-kid shoes
Wife: women’s size large (16/18) clothing and size 7.5–8 shoes
Husband: men’s size XL clothing and size 9–9.5 shoes
Elderly large-breed female dog: dog food

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days