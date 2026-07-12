Ponchatoula Police investigating 3-year-old boy's hot car death

PONCHATOULA - A child found dead inside a hot car in Ponchatoula climbed into an unlocked vehicle himself, then couldn't get out.

Those are the findings from a preliminary police investigation on Friday into the death of three-year-old Jahcari Kash James.

According to the group Kids and Car Safety, so far this year, 12 children have died inside a hot car nationwide.

Tragically, James became the latest when police in Ponchatoula said residents found the three-year-old unconscious in a vehicle parked at an apartment complex along Methvin Lane around 3:15 p.m. Friday. He later died at the hospital.



"The preliminary investigation indicates that the child exited his residence and entered a nearby parked and unlocked vehicle. It was the next-door neighbor's vehicle," Ponchatoula Police Lt. Investigator Collin Lee said.

Police told WBRZ that after the child's family realized he was missing, they, along with some neighbors, began to search for him.

The vehicle's owner located James in the driver's seat of the car.

"The family immediately began rendering medical aid until first responders arrived. The child was transported to the North Oaks medical center, where he was pronounced deceased," Lee said.

In these hot days of summer, Chloe Burke of Kids and Car Safety says that catastrophic events like these can be only minutes away.

"On an 80-degree day, for example, the interior temperature of the car will be 100 degrees in just 10 minutes. So in about an hour, for example, temperatures on the interior of the car can reach 130 or 140 degrees," Burke said.

According to the medical examiner, the child was in the car for 50 minutes.

"Cars have what's called the greenhouse effect, where they're able to easily trap heat and not be able to get rid of that heat. With heat stroke in children, their bodies heat up three to five times faster than the bodies of adults," Burke said.

While the investigation into the events that led to the three-year-old's death continues, police won't yet rule out possible criminal charges.

"It is a possibility, yes. All the facts and evidence will be gathered and presented to the defense attorney's office," Lee said.

Experts tell WBRZ this tragedy serves as a stark reminder that parents and all adults must pay attention to young children at all times. In the brutal heat of summer, a regular day can turn to tragedy in just minutes.

Medical experts say if someone finds a child in a hot car, immediately call 911, get them to a shaded or air-conditioned area, and spray them with cool water.