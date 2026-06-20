51-year-old man arrested for the murder of missing 15-year-old following search warrant

BATON ROUGE — Maurice Parms was arrested on Saturday for the murder of missing 15-year-old Ja'Derrius Minniweather, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Minniweather had been missing since June 5, with multiple search efforts taking place across the city as residents, along with organizations such as the United Cajun Navy, searched for the teen from Ghost Town.

On Saturday morning, officers executed a search warrant at Parms' residence, leading to a warrant being issued for his arrest.

Parms, 51, was originally arrested on June 10 after police found messages between him and a 16-year-old girl while investigating Minnieweather’s disappearance.

According to arrest documents, Parms referred to them being in a relationship, saying he "can't wait until people can see what they have." He also referred to his seven-year-old daughter as the girl's "stepdaughter," arrest documents said.