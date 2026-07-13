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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two lanes on I-12 eastbound near Grays Creek blocked
DENHAM SPRINGS - The two right lanes of Interstate 12 eastbound near the Grays Creek exit were blocked Monday afternoon due to a crash.
Traffic cameras showed that the wreck was reported shortly after 5 p.m.
As of 5:30 p.m., congestion is backed up until the Millerville exit.
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No additional information about the crash has been released.
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