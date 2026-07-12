Gonzales family loses everything in house fire Sunday, asking community for help

GONZALES - An Ascension Parish family is looking to its community for help after their home, and everything inside it, was destroyed in a fire Sunday morning.

The St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department said firefighters arrived at a house fire along Crawford Road around 3:15 a.m. A fire truck arrived 10 minutes later, the department said, but the home was engulfed in flames.

Incident Commander Blake Stone said an electrical cord caught a recliner in the home's living room on fire.

All of the family members made it safely outside, but the home was a total loss.

Stone said the family needs the following items:

Baby girl, 5 months: 6–9-month clothing and size 2 diapers

Toddler boy, 2 years: 2T clothing, size 5 diapers and children’s size 7 shoes

Boy, 10 years: size 10/12 or youth large clothing and size 1 big-kid shoes

Wife: women’s size large (16/18) clothing and size 7.5–8 shoes

Husband: men’s size XL clothing and size 9–9.5 shoes

Elderly large-breed female dog: dog food