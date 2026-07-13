Interstate 110 southbound ramp closures start July 17

BATON ROUGE — Several ramps and a stretch of I-110 southbound will face nightly closures starting July 17 as part of the I-10 Widening Project in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The closures run from July 17 to July 20 and take effect each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The affected locations include the I-110 southbound Laurel Street off-ramp, the S. 10 Street on-ramp and the Terrace Avenue off-ramp. The full stretch of I-110 southbound between S. 10 Street and Terrace Avenue will also be fully closed during those same overnight hours.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said construction activities depend on weather conditions and are subject to change.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time and stay alert for work crews and equipment in the construction zone.