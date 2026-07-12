More LSU baseball players taken on day two of MLB Draft

For the current LSU Tigers, Day two of the MLB Draft started off pretty quietly. The first LSU player of the day wasn't selected until round 10, when the Kansas City Royals took Grant Fontenot off the board.

Skip ahead to round 12 of the draft, and that's where the Toronto Blue Jays selected Santiago Garcia, the first LSU southpaw off the board in 2026. One round later, the Miami Marlins took Connor Benge.

After Benge, once again, it would be a bit of a wait before another Tiger got called. The New York Mets ended that little drought by selecting Gavin Guidry in the 16th round.

Day one of the draft also saw a few Tigers get the call from the pro ranks, most notably Derek Curiel. The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Curiel with the fifth pick in the draft. Later on in round two, the Seattle Mariners drafted Jake Brown with the 65th pick. Soon after in round four, the Philadelphia Phillies took Deven Sheerin.

TIGERS TAKEN IN THE MLB DRAFT