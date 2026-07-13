Southern University announces former student-athlete as new head tennis coach

BATON ROUGE — Southern University announced former student-athlete Darnesha Moore as its new head tennis coach on Monday.

Moore, a former SWAC MVP and SU Women's Athlete of the Year, will lead the men's and women's tennis programs.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Darnesha Moore back home to Southern University," said Director of Athletics Roman Banks. "Her experience as a student-athlete, and her growth as a coach make her the ideal leader to continue building our men's and women's tennis programs, we couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

Moore was one of the program's most decorated players in history, earning ALL-SWAC honors throughout her collegiate career, helping guide the Jaguars to back-to-back SWAC Championships in 2014 and 2015. She also contributed to a historic six-year championship streak that remains unmatched by any other school.

She later joined the LSU men's tennis program as an assistant coach before earning her first full-time head coaching position at Alcorn State University, making her the youngest Black woman to serve as a Division I head tennis coach at just 23 years old.