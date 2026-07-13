79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University announces former student-athlete as new head tennis coach

1 hour 39 minutes 10 seconds ago Monday, July 13 2026 Jul 13, 2026 July 13, 2026 6:14 PM July 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University announced former student-athlete Darnesha Moore as its new head tennis coach on Monday.

Moore, a former SWAC MVP and SU Women's Athlete of the Year, will lead the men's and women's tennis programs. 

"We are excited to welcome Coach Darnesha Moore back home to Southern University," said Director of Athletics Roman Banks. "Her experience as a student-athlete, and her growth as a coach make her the ideal leader to continue building our men's and women's tennis programs, we couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

Moore was one of the program's most decorated players in history, earning ALL-SWAC honors throughout her collegiate career, helping guide the Jaguars to back-to-back SWAC Championships in 2014 and 2015. She also contributed to a historic six-year championship streak that remains unmatched by any other school.

Trending News

She later joined the LSU men's tennis program as an assistant coach before earning her first full-time head coaching position at Alcorn State University, making her the youngest Black woman to serve as a Division I head tennis coach at just 23 years old. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days