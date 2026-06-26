Mayor-President Edwards: Fifteen-year-old's body dumped in Baton Rouge landfill

BATON ROUGE — Fifteen-year-old Ja’Derrius Minnieweather’s body has been dumped in the Baton Rouge landfill, Mayor-President Sid Edwards said at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters on Friday.

His body has not yet been recovered, but the FBI is expected to come help BRPD and other local agencies locate his body, BRPD Chief TJ Morse said. He said investigators believe Minnieweather's body was taken to the North landfill on a collection route. Parms also has not provided any information on where the body is.

The landfill is being treated as an active crime scene and asked the public not to go to the area.

"Knowing the sheer complexity before us, we sadly know success is not guaranteed," Morse said.

Baton Rouge Fire Chief Michael Kimble likened the process of searching for Minnieweather in the landfill to officials searching for any identifying details when the Twin Towers collapsed. Investigators in the area will be in full, insulated suits with respiratory protection.

Edwards said the physical search will begin around July 13.

Edwards, Morse, Kimble and East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, made the announcement less than a week after Maurice Parms was arrested on murder charges in connection with Minnieweather's death.

WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:

Last week, Maurice Parms was arrested on murder charges in connection with Minnieweather's death.

Parms, 51, was originally arrested on June 10 after police found messages between him and a 16-year-old girl while investigating Minnieweather’s disappearance.

Despite Parms' arrest, Minnieweather's body has not yet been found. The search for Minnieweather's body has covered more than 1,000 acres.