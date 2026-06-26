Latest Weather Blog
Mayor-President Edwards: Fifteen-year-old's body dumped in Baton Rouge landfill
BATON ROUGE — Fifteen-year-old Ja’Derrius Minnieweather’s body has been dumped in the Baton Rouge landfill, Mayor-President Sid Edwards said at Baton Rouge Police Headquarters on Friday.
His body has not yet been recovered, but the FBI is expected to come help BRPD and other local agencies locate his body, BRPD Chief TJ Morse said. He said investigators believe Minnieweather's body was taken to the North landfill on a collection route. Parms also has not provided any information on where the body is.
The landfill is being treated as an active crime scene and asked the public not to go to the area.
"Knowing the sheer complexity before us, we sadly know success is not guaranteed," Morse said.
Baton Rouge Fire Chief Michael Kimble likened the process of searching for Minnieweather in the landfill to officials searching for any identifying details when the Twin Towers collapsed. Investigators in the area will be in full, insulated suits with respiratory protection.
Edwards said the physical search will begin around July 13.
Edwards, Morse, Kimble and East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore, made the announcement less than a week after Maurice Parms was arrested on murder charges in connection with Minnieweather's death.
Trending News
WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT HERE:
Last week, Maurice Parms was arrested on murder charges in connection with Minnieweather's death.
Despite Parms' arrest, Minnieweather's body has not yet been found. The search for Minnieweather's body has covered more than 1,000 acres.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Senate run-off, key EBR tax issues will be on voter's ballots during...
-
One Tank Trips: 13th Gate Escape
-
Coroner's office: 15-year-old found shot dead in middle of road in Southdowns...
-
Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Roseland, Tangipahoa Parish deputies...
-
2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Pride returns to Raising Cane's River Center...
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days Preview: McKinley Panthers
-
30 years after iconic home run, Warren Morris enters Louisiana Sports Hall...
-
Trio of Tigers rated Top-10 at their position in College Football 27
-
Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will call games for CBS...
-
Team Phelps: Napoleonville family "all-in" on son's rodeo dream