Sports2-a-Days Preview: Central Private Redhawks

CENTRAL, La. - The name of the game for the Central Private Redhawks is experience. Head Coach Cole Holden believes that the experience of his roster will make or break the success his team has in the coming 2026 season.

That all starts at the quarterback position. Zach Browning is back for his senior year after starting the last three seasons. He'll have a good amount of experience in front of him as well with four starters coming back on the offensive line.

Expect the defense to be the biggest strength, but also a concern for this team this season. On the one hand, the defensive line has plenty of speed and athleticism and is expected to be the calling card of the entire unit.

The main issue with the defense is the linebacker room. Just one starter from last year's team returns for 2026.

Of course, the Redhawks are in pretty good shape with the number of guys they have coming back. Seven starters on both sides of the ball to make up 14 of Central Private's 22 starters is an enviable situation to be in.