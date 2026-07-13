Sports2-a-Days Preview: East Ascension Spartans

GONZALES - Brock Matherne's group took a step forward in 2025, posting an 8-4 season and a playoff berth. They're looking to take another one in 2026 off the back of their returning experience and continuity on their coaching staff.

Dane Charpentier enters year two as the Spartans' offensive coordinator, and there just seems to be a higher level of comfort for East Ascension's starting offense. After all, eight out of the 11 that will start in 2026 for the Spartans started on this team a year ago.

A new face in the starting lineup, however, is running back Zion Delong. Coach Matherne has referred to the junior speedster as a "D1-type athlete".

Paving the way for Delong up front is an offensive line that brings back four of its starters from last year. That's a lot to work with for Matherne and his staff.

On the other side of the ball, the Spartans bring back six starters, so not as many as the offense, but still a good amount. The secondary, however, will have a completely new look this season with four new starters in the EA defensive backfield.