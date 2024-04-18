Baton Rouge man arrested after police, feds' raid yields fentanyl, cocaine, stolen guns

BATON ROUGE — A Baton Rouge man was arrested Thursday by Baton Rouge Police and federal agents after a raid that yielded multiple guns, cash and narcotics.

Donnie Aucoin, 56, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts each of distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance. Aucoin is also being charged with possession of heroin, cocaine, hydrocodone and a stolen gun.

Baton Rouge Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives began to investigate the case that led to this drug bust in March following a violent crime and overdose spike across the city, detectives said.

The investigation reached its climax Thursday when police raided a house on Maryland Street near I-10. They seized 120 grams of suspected fentanyl, 105 grams of cocaine, 12 doses of hydrocodone and nine grams of heroin. Police also seized around $10,000 in cash and three revolvers, one of which was reported stolen by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.