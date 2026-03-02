Baton Rouge man admits to raping woman, tells police he didn't mean to do it

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested early Monday morning after he allegedly raped a woman in the Baton Rouge area.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were dispatched to an undisclosed location around 4 a.m. in response to a reported sexual assault. Police say a woman accused 20-year-old Sheldon Ross of pinning her down by her wrists and raping her. The woman added that Ross kept saying "I'm sorry," but continued with the assault anyway.

Police found Ross in the 7000 block of Greenwell Street and questioned him about the incident. According to arrest records, Ross admitted to raping the woman and told police he "did not mean to do it".

Ross was booked into the parish prison on one count of simple rape.