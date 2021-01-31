67°
Baton Rouge General getting half of weekly COVID vaccine allotment

Saturday, January 30 2021
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Earl Phelps

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge General Hospital says they will be receiving only 475 COVID-19 vaccines next week.

The hospital, like many others, did not receive a vaccine shipment this week, according to Reneesha Ford, head of the BRG pharmacy.  

"For the last six weeks up until last week we had been getting 975 dosages a week," said Ford.

With about 1,800 people on the waiting list to receive the vaccine Ford hopes that the facility will be able to vaccinate everyone who walks through their doors. 

"So we have not, knock on wood, had to cancel appointments at this time," said Ford. 

With high demand to receive the vaccine, BRG created a new wing in order to administer the shot to a lot of people. 

"We were hoping to double or triple those numbers. We have the capacity, once we have the vaccine available," said Ford. 

With the number of dosages the hospital has in stock already and the new shipment on its way, they hope to vaccinate about 1,000 people next week. 

  

